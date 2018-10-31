Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Limited by knee injury
Baldwin (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Since returning to action Week 4, Baldwin has logged between 75 and 89 percent of the snaps on offense in each game. However, his production has been inconsistent en route to 14 catches (on 19 targets) for 159 yards and no touchdowns in four appearances. Elsewhere in the receiving corps, Tyler Lockett posted a 13-198-3 line on 16 targets during that stretch, while David Moore went for 11-221-4 on 13 looks. The pendulum could swing back to Baldwin in the second half of the season, but he's not the clear No. 1 option for Russell Wilson as he was in past campaigns.
