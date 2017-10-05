Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Limited Wednesday

Baldwin (groin) was limited in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

As he focused on recovery from a groin injury last week, Baldwin made just one limited appearance at practice in three chances. He appears to be following a similar regimen this week as well, but with precedent on his side, he likely only needs to log one capped session by the release of Friday's injury report in order to play Sunday's road game against the Rams. If he does so, Baldwin will be aiming to bounce back from a three-catch, 35-yard effort in Week 4.