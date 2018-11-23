Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Listed as questionable

Baldwin (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Carolina, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times suspects Baldwin is healthy enough to play despite being listed as a non-participant on the Wednesday and Thursday injury report. We should have a better idea once the Seahawks release their practice statuses from Friday, as it would be somewhat concerning if Baldwin hasn't progressed to some form of participation.