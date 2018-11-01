Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Logs full practice Thursday

Baldwin (knee) practiced fully Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Baldwin has settled into his long-time snap count the last four games -- 75 to 89 percent in any given week -- but his production has fallen off due to the presence of Tyler Lockett and David Moore. While he leads the team in catches (14) and targets (19) during that span, Baldwin sits behind both Lockett and Moore with 159 yards and no touchdowns. Baldwin will aim for some normalcy Sunday against a Chargers defense that has allowed 8.5 YPT and nine touchdowns to wideouts in seven outings this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories