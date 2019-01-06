Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Makes three catches in loss

Baldwin hauled in three of six targets for 32 yards in Saturday's loss to the Cowboys.

Baldwin showed some fire with four touchdowns in three games between Weeks 13 and 16, but was bottled up for the second straight outing. A lingering knee injury had a severe effect on Baldwin's down year, causing him to miss three games, which was the first time he was sidelined since 2012. The 30-year-old made 50 catches for 618 yards -- his worst marks since 2013 -- and five touchdowns. Fantasy owners were rightfully frustrated, too, since Baldwin didn't find paydirt until Week 11 and recorded just two games over 77 receiving yards. He's under contract with the Seahawks for two more seasons and figures to remain the No. 1 wideout ahead of Tyler Lockett, but his longevity is a valid concern after he regressed for the second straight campaign.