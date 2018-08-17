Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Making progress
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll suggested Baldwin (knee) could return to practice in the final week of August, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Baldwin ran sprints on a side field Thursday and is hoping to ramp up his activity level over the next few weeks. Carroll once again stated his expectation that the 29-year-old wideout will be available for the team's regular-season opener despite missing the entire preseason and the vast majority of training camp.
