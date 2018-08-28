Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: May deal with knee issue all year

Baldwin said Tuesday that he will play Week 1, but he also acknowledged his knee injury is something that will require management throughout the season, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Baldwin participated in position drills Monday, making his first appearance at practice since the opening days of training camp. He and coach Pete Carroll have both made it clear that the wideout is on track to play in Seattle's opener against the Broncos, with Baldwin's practice workload likely to increase over the next week and a half. That being said, Baldwin comes with added injury risk this season, after missing just two games through his first seven years in the NFL. He seems to be headed for regular appearances on the injury report, and the current knee issue may increase his chances of suffering major injuries throughout the season.