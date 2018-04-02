Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: May key offense in 2018

The connection between Baldwin and Russell Wilson could be the key component of the Seahawks offense in 2017 due to the free-agent departures of Jimmy Graham and Paul Richardson, Andy Patton of USA Today reports.

In the post-Marshawn Lynch era in Seattle, the onus of the offense has fallen on Wilson, who has averaged 256 passing yards per game the last two years. The receiving corps experienced upheaval this offseason, exchanging Graham, Richardson and Luke Willson for Jaron Brown and Ed Dickson. Like Wilson, who hasn't missed a contest in his six-year career, Baldwin is an ironman in his own right, starting 88 consecutive regular-season outings. Baldwin particularly has been productive the past three campaigns, ranking second in the entire NFL in TD receptions (29), eighth in catches (247), ninth in receiving yards (3,188) and 12th in targets (344). Due his rapport with Wilson, Baldwin is a great bet to surpass his career-best mark of 125 targets from 2016.