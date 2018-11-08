Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Misses practice with groin injury

Baldwin was held out of Wednesday's practice with a groin injury, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Baldwin didn't show any sign of limitation during Sunday's 25-17 loss to the Chargers, catching each of his four targets for 77 yards while handling his largest snap share (89 percent) of the season. He apparently picked up a groin injury along the way, potentially threatening his status for a Week 10 road game against the Rams. Most of the concern will disappear if Baldwin makes it back to practice Thursday. If not, the Seahawks may need to begin preparing Jaron Brown for an expanded role alongside Tyler Lockett and David Moore.

