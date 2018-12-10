Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Missing third game of season

Baldwin (hip) is inactive for Monday's contest versus the Vikings.

After appearing on the injury report last Thursday as a non-participant due to a hip issue, Baldwin didn't take the practice field thereafter and went through the weekend as a game-time decision for Week 15. Early Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Baldwin was trending toward inactive status. "I wouldn't think so, but you never know with Doug," the source told Schefter. "I'm sure he will try." However, Baldwin didn't take the field during pregame warmups, per Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle, and was included on the Seahawks' list of inactives. With Baldwin out of the lineup, Tyler Lockett, David Moore and Jaron Brown will serve as Russell Wilson's primary options at wide receiver.

