Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Missing third game of season
Baldwin (hip) is inactive for Monday's contest versus the Vikings.
After appearing on the injury report last Thursday as a non-participant due to a hip issue, Baldwin didn't take the practice field thereafter and went through the weekend as a game-time decision for Week 15. Early Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Baldwin was trending toward inactive status. "I wouldn't think so, but you never know with Doug," the source told Schefter. "I'm sure he will try." However, Baldwin didn't take the field during pregame warmups, per Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle, and was included on the Seahawks' list of inactives. With Baldwin out of the lineup, Tyler Lockett, David Moore and Jaron Brown will serve as Russell Wilson's primary options at wide receiver.
More News
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Status in jeopardy for Monday•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Expected to be game-time call•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Doesn't practice again Friday•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Dealing with hip injury•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Catches second TD•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Good to go for Week 13•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Trust Landry and Martin?
Congratulations if you survived and advanced. Now let's talk about what happened in Week 1...
-
Week 14 reactions and early waivers
Miss anything on Sunday? Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know, with an...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...