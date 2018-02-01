Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Narrowly misses another 1,000-yard season

Baldwin finished the year nine yards shy of his third consecutive 1,000-yard season, posting 75 receptions and eight touchdowns.

Baldwin has one of the quickest first steps off the line in the league, is an excellent route runner and has speed to be effective downfield. But he suffered in 2017 from an at times inept offense that couldn't protect the quarterback and couldn't keep defenses honest with a legit running game. Perhaps that helps explain why his catch rate dipped to by more than 10 percentage points to 64.7 percent after consecutive seasons at 75-plus percent and why his yards per target dropped to a three-year low 8.5. Maybe a new offensive coordinator will make life less difficult in 2018.