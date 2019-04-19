Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: No timetable for recovery
GM John Schneider wouldn't give a timeline for Baldwin's (knee/shoulder/groin) return to the field, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports. "That's a process we are still working through," Schneider said. "He is recovering from that right now and we will see where it goes. ... He's a tough guy, though."
Baldwin has endured a trio of surgeries this offseason, the most recent one on a sports hernia on April 4. Prior to that procedure, coach Pete Carroll mentioned a recovery in the vicinity of 6-to-8 weeks, but it appears the Seahawks will exercise caution after all. With OTAs and mandatory minicamp on the docket in late May and early June, Baldwin may not get much on-field work at the Seahawks facility before training camp kicks off in late July. No matter, his health is of utmost important as newly-minted Russell Wilson's No. 1 option in the passing attack, so expect Baldwin to return when back to full health.
More News
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Recovery timetable laid out•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Scheduled for another surgery•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Looking at another surgery•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Bouncing back from procedures•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Makes three catches in loss•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Not on injury report•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Our latest non-PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our latest non-PPR mock draft, including where the...
-
Pre-NFL draft PPR mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...