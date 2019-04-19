Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: No timetable for recovery

GM John Schneider wouldn't give a timeline for Baldwin's (knee/shoulder/groin) return to the field, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports. "That's a process we are still working through," Schneider said. "He is recovering from that right now and we will see where it goes. ... He's a tough guy, though."

Baldwin has endured a trio of surgeries this offseason, the most recent one on a sports hernia on April 4. Prior to that procedure, coach Pete Carroll mentioned a recovery in the vicinity of 6-to-8 weeks, but it appears the Seahawks will exercise caution after all. With OTAs and mandatory minicamp on the docket in late May and early June, Baldwin may not get much on-field work at the Seahawks facility before training camp kicks off in late July. No matter, his health is of utmost important as newly-minted Russell Wilson's No. 1 option in the passing attack, so expect Baldwin to return when back to full health.