Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Not expected to play Sunday
Baldwin (foot) is not expected to play in Sunday's preseason game against the Chargers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Baldwin was recently diagnosed with an upper foot strain, and while head coach Pete Carroll did say that the wide receiver would be healthy enough to play Sunday, it appears he'll elect to exercise caution with his top wideout. Expect the team to continue to take precautionary measures with Baldwin leading up to the start of the regular season.
More News
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Has strained foot•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Fine following injury scare•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Exits practice Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Robert McClain: Makes impressive interception Friday•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Hoping to play whole career in Seattle•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Gets in end zone in divisional-round loss•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...