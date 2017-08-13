Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Not expected to play Sunday

Baldwin (foot) is not expected to play in Sunday's preseason game against the Chargers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Baldwin was recently diagnosed with an upper foot strain, and while head coach Pete Carroll did say that the wide receiver would be healthy enough to play Sunday, it appears he'll elect to exercise caution with his top wideout. Expect the team to continue to take precautionary measures with Baldwin leading up to the start of the regular season.