Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Not on injury report

Baldwin (knee) was not listed on the team's injury report for Saturday's wild-card game against the Cowboys.

Baldwin graduated from no participation Tuesday to limited participation Wednesday, a good sign that he would give it a go in the wild card. His absence from the injury report ensures that will be the case and the Seahawks lead wideout receives a matchup versus a Cowboys defense that has surrendered 8.0 yards per target and 12 touchdowns to wide receivers, though just a 62.0 completion percentage.