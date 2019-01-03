Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Not on injury report
Baldwin (knee) was not listed on the team's injury report for Saturday's wild-card game against the Cowboys.
Baldwin graduated from no participation Tuesday to limited participation Wednesday, a good sign that he would give it a go in the wild card. His absence from the injury report ensures that will be the case and the Seahawks lead wideout receives a matchup versus a Cowboys defense that has surrendered 8.0 yards per target and 12 touchdowns to wide receivers, though just a 62.0 completion percentage.
More News
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Bumps up to limited Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Battling knee injury•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Quiet in win over Arizona•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Cleared to play after full practice•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Cleared to face Cardinals•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Considered game-time decision•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, top picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy Football Wild Card picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...