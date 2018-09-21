Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Not playing Sunday

Baldwin (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Cowboys, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Baldwin was plagued throughout training camp and the preseason due to an undisclosed knee injury. When he attempted to play at less than 100 percent Week 1, he left the contest and was diagnosed with a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his right knee. Baldwin hasn't logged any practice reps in the meantime, and until he does so, the Seahawks likely will err on the side of caution with their No. 1 wideout. In Baldwin's stead, Brandon Marshall, Tyler Lockett and Will Dissly will serve as Russell Wilson's top options in the passing attack.