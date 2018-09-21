Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Not playing Sunday
Baldwin (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Cowboys, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Baldwin was plagued throughout training camp and the preseason due to an undisclosed knee injury. When he attempted to play at less than 100 percent Week 1, he left the contest and was diagnosed with a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his right knee. Baldwin hasn't logged any practice reps in the meantime, and until he does so, the Seahawks likely will err on the side of caution with their No. 1 wideout. In Baldwin's stead, Brandon Marshall, Tyler Lockett and Will Dissly will serve as Russell Wilson's top options in the passing attack.
More News
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Unlikely to play Week 3•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Ruled out for Week 2•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Could miss 'a couple weeks'•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Diagnosed with Grade 2 sprain•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Doesn't have clear timetable•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Diagnosed with MCL sprain•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 3, starring some running...
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
TNF Recap: Mayfield era begins
Chris Towers breaks down a wild Thursday game that featured the start of an exciting new era...