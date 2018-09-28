Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Officially deemed questionable
Baldwin (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Arizona, with Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune suggesting all signs point to a return.
Baldwin returned to practice as a limited participant Wednesday and Thursday, prompting coach Pete Carroll to deem the veteran wideout ready for a return. All signs may point in the right direction, but it is worth noting that Carroll has a lengthy history of being overly optimistic -- or perhaps even intentionally deceptive -- when discussing player injuries with the media. We'll still want to check Seattle's inactive list approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:05 PM ET kickoff.
