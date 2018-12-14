Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Officially questionable
Baldwin (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at San Francisco, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
The designation was safe to assume after coach Pete Carroll hinted Friday that the 30-year-old wideout could come down to a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 4:05 p.m. EST kickoff. Baldwin was held out of practice Wednesday, but he returned Thursday as a limited participant and is expected to give it another shot Friday afternoon. A Week 15 absence would free up regular snaps for Jaron Brown in three-wide sets alongside Tyler Lockett and David Moore.
More News
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Heading for game-time decision•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Practices on limited basis•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Continues to sit out practice•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Takes part in walk-through•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Missing third game of season•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Status in jeopardy for Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Fantasy mailbag
You've got questions about Week 15, and we're answering them in our latest reader mailbag before...
-
Week 15 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg likes Doug Martin as a starting running back this week but also says you can...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15