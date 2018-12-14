Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Officially questionable

Baldwin (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at San Francisco, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The designation was safe to assume after coach Pete Carroll hinted Friday that the 30-year-old wideout could come down to a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 4:05 p.m. EST kickoff. Baldwin was held out of practice Wednesday, but he returned Thursday as a limited participant and is expected to give it another shot Friday afternoon. A Week 15 absence would free up regular snaps for Jaron Brown in three-wide sets alongside Tyler Lockett and David Moore.