Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Only three targets Sunday
Baldwin caught two of three targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 28-14 win over the Lions.
Baldwin said his knee wouldn't be fully healthy this season, and it's clear he's still laboring from the issue. The veteran wideout hasn't scored through five games this season and has been targeted three or less times in three of those outings.
