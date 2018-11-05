Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Paces squad with 77 receiving yards

Baldwin caught all four targets for 77 yards in Sunday's 25-17 loss to the Chargers.

Baldwin was tied for fourth in targets this week, but he still led the team in receiving yards. Fantasy owners should understand by now they won't get what they paid for Baldwin, as this was the second-best performance of his season since the veteran still doesn't have a touchdown.

