Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Paces team in targets in return
Baldwin caught five of seven targets for 41 yards and zero touchdowns in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Cardinals.
Baldwin, who missed the previous two weeks with a sprained MCL, played 50 of 66 offensive snaps (75.8 percent) and only Tyler Lockett had more (62). His practice capacity should be monitored this week to see if Baldwin can jump into a true No. 1 wideout role Week 5 against the Rams.
More News
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Returns to action Week 4•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Practices fully Friday, still questionable•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Officially deemed questionable•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Gets Week 4 endorsement from coach•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Hoping to play Week 4•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Still limited Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football waiver targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it or not: Ridley over Julio?
Week 4 brought another wild week of football, what should you believe?
-
Week 4 reaction, early Week 5 waivers
There were a ton of points flying around the league Sunday, but it was the injuries that will...
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...