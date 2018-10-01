Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Paces team in targets in return

Baldwin caught five of seven targets for 41 yards and zero touchdowns in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Cardinals.

Baldwin, who missed the previous two weeks with a sprained MCL, played 50 of 66 offensive snaps (75.8 percent) and only Tyler Lockett had more (62). His practice capacity should be monitored this week to see if Baldwin can jump into a true No. 1 wideout role Week 5 against the Rams.