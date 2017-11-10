Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Plays through groin injury Thursday

Baldwin reported that he suffered a minor groin injury prior to Thursday's game against the Cardinals, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Baldwin made his distaste of Thursday night games very clear, as he alluded to the fact that he was unable to get loose prior to the game, thus leading to his nagging groin injury. The veteran receiver was able to effectively play through the pain however, racking up 95 yards on five receptions. He'll have 10 days to recover prior to the Seahawks' Week 11 matchup with the Falcons next Monday night.