Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Plays through groin injury Thursday
Baldwin reported that he suffered a minor groin injury prior to Thursday's game against the Cardinals, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Baldwin made his distaste of Thursday night games very clear, as he alluded to the fact that he was unable to get loose prior to the game, thus leading to his nagging groin injury. The veteran receiver was able to effectively play through the pain however, racking up 95 yards on five receptions. He'll have 10 days to recover prior to the Seahawks' Week 11 matchup with the Falcons next Monday night.
More News
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Breaks century mark Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Held in check in shootout•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Finds end zone Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Struggles to break loose Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Returns in full Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: No practice Wednesday•
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Previewing half of the Sunday slate as we break down Patriots-Broncos, Steelers-Colts and the...
-
Trade targets with great schedules
Looking to bolster your roster for the playoffs? Here are 12 names you should trade for no...
-
What you missed: Dez still hobbled
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jared Goff has been a revelation in his second season, and we think he's going to keep it up...