Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Posts dismal total vs. Rams

Baldwin posted his fewest receiving yards since 2014 in Sunday's loss to the Rams, catching one of four targets for six yards.

Russell Wilson badly missed on a deep throw in the first quarter that would have changed Baldwin's fantasy fortunes. But it's disappointing the Seahawks couldn't get their best receiver more involved. Such is life for an inconsistent Seahawks offense that cannot run the ball at all, thereby allowing opponents to play nickel defense most of the game. However, Baldwin faces a Dallas defense in Week 16 that allows the fifth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers.