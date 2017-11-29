Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Posts season-low 25 yards vs. 49ers

Baldwin caught two of three targets for a season-low 25 yards in a win at the 49ers on Sunday.

Quarterback Russell Wilson spread the targets to eight receivers, which partially explains Baldwin's lack of involvement. A fourth target was wiped out on a defensive pass interference call. Also, Wilson attempted 34 passes, slightly fewer than the nearly 40 he averaged the previous six games. Add it all up, and Baldwin was left with a low-key day.