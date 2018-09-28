Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Practices fully Friday, still questionable
Baldwin (knee) practiced fully Friday, but the Seahawks consider him questionable for Sunday's contest in Arizona, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Baldwin seems destined to suit up for the first time since the regular-season opener, considering he progressed to a full practice participant by week's end. On top of that development, coach Pete Carroll came around to Baldwin's view on his health Friday, telling Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR that the wide receiver "is going to play in this game." Still, Baldwin likely must get through a pregame warmup unscathed before he gets the final seal of approval from the Seahawks' training staff. Expect a decision on his availability to be made about 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:05 PM ET kickoff.
