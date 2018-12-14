Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Practices on limited basis
Baldwin (hip) was listed as limited on Thursday's practice report, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
After sitting out Wednesday's session, Baldwin has taken the first step toward making a return with some activity Thursday. As coach Pete Carroll noted Wednesday, the Seahawks will take Baldwin "one day at a time" in his effort to put a hip injury behind him, according to Boyle. Barring a surprise development, Baldwin seems destined to enter the weekend with a questionable designation, but Friday's injury report will confirm as much.
