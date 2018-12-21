Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Puts in full practice

Baldwin (hip) practiced fully Thursday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Baldwin managed a full listing on a Seahawks injury report for the first time since Nov. 30, a span of nearly three weeks. During that time, he hauled in a touchdown Week 13, sat out Week 14 due to a hip injury, and did enough to return Week 15. In this latter contest, he tacked on his third and fourth TDs of the season during a four-catch, 77-yard performance in San Francisco. With the hip issue now a thing of the past, he'll set his sights Sunday on a Chiefs defense that has surrendered the seventh-most receiving yards per game (171.6) and 14 touchdowns to wideouts in 14 games this season.

