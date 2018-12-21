Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Puts in full practice
Baldwin (hip) practiced fully Thursday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Baldwin managed a full listing on a Seahawks injury report for the first time since Nov. 30, a span of nearly three weeks. During that time, he hauled in a touchdown Week 13, sat out Week 14 due to a hip injury, and did enough to return Week 15. In this latter contest, he tacked on his third and fourth TDs of the season during a four-catch, 77-yard performance in San Francisco. With the hip issue now a thing of the past, he'll set his sights Sunday on a Chiefs defense that has surrendered the seventh-most receiving yards per game (171.6) and 14 touchdowns to wideouts in 14 games this season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Before you lock in your lineup for Week 16, make sure you go through Dave Richard's Week 16...
-
Week 16 things to know
Playing for a championship in Week 16? Heath Cummings has what you need to know to bring home...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
Pats' expectations without Gordon
With Josh Gordon announcing he is stepping away from the Patriots, how will this impact their...