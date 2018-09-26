Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Puts in limited practice Wednesday

Baldwin (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The appearance marks Baldwin's first in a session since picking up a Grade 2 MCL sprain Week 1. Earlier Wednesday, coach Pete Carroll opened the door for Baldwin's return to game action, telling Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune that the wide receiver has a "chance to play this week." Such a decision likely hinges on Baldwin's ability to progress throughout the week and perhaps even log a full practice. In the end, Friday's injury report will be telling for his potential to return Week 4.

