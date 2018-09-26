Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Puts in limited practice Wednesday
Baldwin (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
The appearance marks Baldwin's first in a session since picking up a Grade 2 MCL sprain Week 1. Earlier Wednesday, coach Pete Carroll opened the door for Baldwin's return to game action, telling Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune that the wide receiver has a "chance to play this week." Such a decision likely hinges on Baldwin's ability to progress throughout the week and perhaps even log a full practice. In the end, Friday's injury report will be telling for his potential to return Week 4.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio ready to fly
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
With a stacked complement of weapons, Philip Rivers has the chance to be one of the best options...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Will Fuller has been unstoppable with Deshaun Watson under center, and that's why he needs...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4