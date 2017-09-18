Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Quiet in Week 2

Baldwin caught six of nine targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 12-9 victory over the 49ers.

Baldwin played all 82 offensive snaps Sunday and ultimately tied for the team lead in both targets and receptions. However, he was hamstrung by a quarterback that constantly seemed to be running for his life behind a leaky offensive line. Until the state of the entire Seahawks offense starts, it'll be hard to trust Baldwin as the near-elite fantasy wideout most owners thought him to be.