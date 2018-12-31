Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Quiet in win over Arizona
Baldwin corralled two of five targets, accumulating 27 receiving yards during Sunday's 27-24 win against the Cardinals.
Baldwin had been a viable fantasy playoff contributor prior to Sunday, averaging 4.3 receptions and 75 yards per game with four total touchdowns between Weeks 13 and 16. Facing Arizona's top-five pass defense in the regular-season finale, however, he had his first sub-five reception and zero touchdown performance since Week 7. After the Giants just became the first team to post 30-plus points against the Cowboys this season, the floodgates may remain open for Baldwin to collect his fifth receiving touchdown in as many games.
