Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Ready for return to practice
Coach Pete Carroll said Baldwin (knee) will return to practice Wednesday and may be available for Sunday's game in Arizona, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Baldwin presumably will be eased in as a limited participant in his first practice session since suffering a sprained MCL in Week 1. Given the way Seattle has handled injuries in recent seasons, there's a good chance the 30-year-old wideout will be deemed a 'game-time decision', even if the team knows its plan by Friday. A return to full practice participation by the end of the week would put Baldwin on track to play.
