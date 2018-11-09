Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Ready for Week 10

Baldwin (groin) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's road game versus the Rams, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

The Seahawks capped Baldwin's practice reps this week due to a groin injury, but the issue won't hinder him from taking the field for the upcoming divisional showdown. In the team's previous meeting with the Rams in Week 5, he was targeted just one time. However, he's accrued 12 receptions (on 15 targets) for 194 yards and no touchdowns in three games in the meantime.

