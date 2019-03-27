Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Recovery timetable laid out

Coach Pete Carroll said Baldwin (knee/shoulder) will require "6-to-8 weeks" to recover from his upcoming sports hernia surgery, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Baldwin has spent this offseason in recovery mode from separate procedures on his knee and shoulder, the former of which plagued him since the start of training camp last July. His groin also was a bother during the past campaign, but he staved off the discomfort enough to put up 50 catches (on 73 targets) for 618 yards and five touchdowns in 13 appearances. Once he undergoes surgery again April 4, Baldwin realistically could make an appearance during the Seahawks' offseason program in late May or early June. That said, the powers that be would be wise to hold out the 30-year-old until training camp with his health in mind.