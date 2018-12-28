Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Returns as limited participant
Baldwin (shoulder) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Baldwin picked up yet another injury this week, missing Wednesday's session due to a shoulder issue. So far, he's managed one round of individual drills, with Friday's practice to shed additional light on his health in advance of the regular-season finale. If he's anything close to his standard from the past two games, Baldwin will have a good chance to produce Sunday against a Cardinals defense that has given up 142.7 receiving yards per game and 11 touchdowns to wideouts over the last seven contests.
