Play

Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Returns in full Thursday

Baldwin (groin) was a full practice participant Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Baldwin appears to be far healthier than a week ago, when he managed just one limited practice. With a full session behind him already, he's good to go in Week 5 against a Rams defense that has given up 15.1 YPC and three touchdowns to wide receivers this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories