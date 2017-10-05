Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Returns in full Thursday
Baldwin (groin) was a full practice participant Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Baldwin appears to be far healthier than a week ago, when he managed just one limited practice. With a full session behind him already, he's good to go in Week 5 against a Rams defense that has given up 15.1 YPC and three touchdowns to wide receivers this season.
