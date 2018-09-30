Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Returns to action Week 4

Baldwin (knee) is listed as active Sunday at Arizona.

A full practice to wrap of the week typically would be enough to clear a player for game action, but the Seahawks understandably waited until Baldwin tested out his right knee before doing just that. Making his first appearance since the regular-season opener, his snap count may be limited as a result. Nevertheless, Baldwin will seek to take advantage of the Cardinals' 19th ranked pass defense (261 yards per game).

