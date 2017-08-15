Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Returns to practice
Baldwin (foot) returned to practice Tuesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Baldwin suffered a minor foot strain at practice last Thursday, but the Seahawks' top wideout quickly rebounded from the issue and is thus a candidate to make his preseason debut Friday against the Vikings.
