Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Returns to practice

Baldwin (foot) returned to practice Tuesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Baldwin suffered a minor foot strain at practice last Thursday, but the Seahawks' top wideout quickly rebounded from the issue and is thus a candidate to make his preseason debut Friday against the Vikings.

