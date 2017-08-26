Play

Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Rips off big gains

Baldwin caught two of three passes for 45 yards in Friday's preseason win against Kansas City.

Playing into the third quarter, Baldwin caught deep passes of 20 and 25 yards. This follows a 37-yard gainer he recorded in the second week of the preseason against Minnesota. Seattle has been airing it out in earnest this preseason, with starting quarterback Russell Wilson averaging 15.4 yards per completion. Baldwin, a dangerous vertical threat, thrives in such scheme and could be a terror if Seattle continues to throw deep at this rate in the regular season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • leveon-bell-patriots-wk8.jpg

    Picking No. 2 in PPR

    Holdout or not, Heath Cummings says Le'Veon Bell is still the answer at No. 2 in a PPR dra...

  • antonio-brown.jpg

    Picking No. 3 in PPR

    Antonio Brown should not fall past the No. 3 overall spot in any league, especially PPR. But...

  • isaiah-crowell.jpg

    Picking No. 4 in PPR

    With three picks in the top 30, Fantasy owners should get off to a great start, but don't forget...