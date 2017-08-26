Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Rips off big gains
Baldwin caught two of three passes for 45 yards in Friday's preseason win against Kansas City.
Playing into the third quarter, Baldwin caught deep passes of 20 and 25 yards. This follows a 37-yard gainer he recorded in the second week of the preseason against Minnesota. Seattle has been airing it out in earnest this preseason, with starting quarterback Russell Wilson averaging 15.4 yards per completion. Baldwin, a dangerous vertical threat, thrives in such scheme and could be a terror if Seattle continues to throw deep at this rate in the regular season.
