Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Ruled out for Week 2

Baldwin (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bears, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Baldwin's gametime status is no surprise, given that he's expected to undergo a multi-week absence due to a Grade 2 MCL sprain suffered during Seattle's season opener. Brandon Marshall, Tyler Lockett and Jaron Brown will serve as the Seahawks' top three wideouts until Baldwin returns to the field, and tight end Will Dissly could see an increased target share after last week's breakout performance. Expect Baldwin's recovery process to be closely monitored by the team, but it seems increasingly unlikely that the 29-year-old will suit up in Week 3.