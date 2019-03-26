Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Scheduled for another surgery
Baldwin (knee/shoulder/groin) is scheduled for sports hernia surgery in April, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Baldwin needed some time to recover from knee and shoulder surgeries earlier this offseason before he determined if he would need work on his groin/abdomen area. It's a safe bet he'll miss the Seahawks' entire offseason program, with no assurance of being ready for the start of training camp in late July. The typical recovery from sports hernia surgery would give Baldwin plenty of time to get healthy before Week 1, but the issues with his shoulder and knee may complicate the rehab process, as he presumably hasn't been able to do much physical activity since the Seahawks were eliminated from the playoffs. The 30-year-old wideout will have a lot of work to do on his strength and conditioning before he's ready to step foot on a practice field.
