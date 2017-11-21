Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Scores late touchdown
Baldwin caught two of six targets for 40 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 34-31 loss to the Falcons.
Baldwin was uncharacteristically quiet prior to scoring a 29-yard touchdown on Seattle's second-last offensive drive. While that salvaged his performance Monday, it also gave Baldwin a score in three of his last five games. With three 90-plus-yard outings over that span as well, Baldwin has considerable momentum going into a fantastic Week 12 matchup versus the 49ers.
