Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Scores twice in season finale

Baldwin hauled in four of five passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 26-24 defeat to the Cardinals.

On the heels of two of his worst performances in terms of output this season -- a combined five receptions (on 10 targets) for 41 yards and one TD in Weeks 15 and 16 -- Baldwin bounced back with one of his best. That said, his sole reception of the first half accounted for nearly all of the Seahawks' offensive production (a 20-yard catch versus 24 total yards), putting it in a 20-7 hole. In the second half, Baldwin was on the receiving end of both scoring strikes from Russell Wilson, reaching the end zone from 18 and 29 yards. While Baldwin fell short of a third consecutive 1,000-yard season by nine yards, his eight touchdown grabs marked the second-most of his seven-year career. On a sour note, the team missed the playoffs for the first time since 2011. Nonetheless, the Baldwin-Wilson connection remains one of the most reliable in the entire NFL.