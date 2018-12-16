Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Should play Sunday vs. 49ers
Baldwin (hip), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, is expected to play, a source told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Baldwin's availability will hinge on him avoiding any pregame setbacks, but the Seahawks are optimistic he'll be ready to return from a one-game absence after turning in a good week of practice. Coach Pete Carroll backed up that sentiment when he addressed the media Friday, so it's not expected that Baldwin will have any strict limitations Sunday. That said, the wideout hasn't been the go-to weapon this season that he was in the past for Russell Wilson, as he's maxed out at seven receptions and 91 yards in his 10 appearances this season and has reached the end zone only twice.
