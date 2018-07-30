Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Sits out practice
Baldwin, who is sporting a wrap on left leg, did not practice Monday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
At this stage, we'll operate under the assumption that the Seahawks are simply exercising caution with their top wideout. Following the free-agent departures of Jimmy Graham and Paul Richardson, Baldwin's import (and volume) in the team's passing game figures to grow this coming season, on the heels of a 2017 campaign in which he logged 75 catches (on 117 targets) for 991 yards and eight TDs.
More News
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: May key offense in 2018•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Narrowly misses another 1,000-yard season•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Scores twice in season finale•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Finds end zone against Dallas•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Posts dismal total vs. Rams•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Finds end zone Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best fantasy football sleepers to target
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
RBs are back: A Fantasy blessing
The running back position is back, which is great for Fantasy owners. Jamey Eisenberg looks...
-
Running back Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when running backs will get taken. Plan ahead...
-
RB overview & draft strategies
League scoring will dictate the depth of quality running backs available on Draft Day, but...
-
Five big questions at RB
NFL camps are open, so the countdown is on for the Fantasy Football season. Our experts continue...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Mahomes
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...