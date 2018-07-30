Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Sits out practice

Baldwin, who is sporting a wrap on left leg, did not practice Monday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

At this stage, we'll operate under the assumption that the Seahawks are simply exercising caution with their top wideout. Following the free-agent departures of Jimmy Graham and Paul Richardson, Baldwin's import (and volume) in the team's passing game figures to grow this coming season, on the heels of a 2017 campaign in which he logged 75 catches (on 117 targets) for 991 yards and eight TDs.