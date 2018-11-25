Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Slowed down by Panthers

Baldwin caught five of a seven targets for 39 yards in Sunday's win over the Panthers.

Baldwin led the Seahawks in targets for the second consecutive week, and he only saw one pass in the red zone. The veteran receiver may have been hindered by a groin injury that kept him out of practice all week, so his health should be monitored ahead of Week 13's matchup with the 49ers.

