Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Snags five passes

Baldwin caught all five targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 36-31 loss to the Rams.

Tyler Lockett was the only wideout who was targeted more, but Baldwin was inefficient yet again with 7.8 yards per catch. None of those targets came in the red zone, either, and Baldwin still hasn't found the end zone. He'll look to break the trend against the Packers, who are facing injuries in the secondary, on Thursday.