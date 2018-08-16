Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Sprinting on side field
Baldwin (knee) ran sprints on a side field during Thursday's practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic Seattle reports.
Since the Seahawks took the field for training camp July 26, Baldwin has been a non-participant. First, he was wearing a protective sleeve on his left leg on the sideline. By the end of last month, the injury had been clarified as a sore knee, which likely will force absences throughout the preseason slate. Coach Pete Carroll has nonetheless said Baldwin will be ready by Week 1, and sprinting in mid-August would seem to indicate the wideout is on the right path.
More News
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Still on track for Week 1•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Expected healthy for Week 1•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Could miss entire preseason•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Held out by sore knee•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Watching from sidelines•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Sits out practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
No. 2 in non-PPR: Bell or Zeke?
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Le'Veon Bell vs....
-
Follow along LIVE with our 2-QB mock
Our CBS Sports staff is taking part in a two-quarterback mock draft at 2 p.m. ET today. Follow...
-
Jamey's QB sleepers, breakouts and busts
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some updated sleepers, breakouts and busts at quarterback for the...
-
Eisenberg RB sleepers, breakouts, busts
Jamey Eisenberg updates his sleepers, breakouts and busts at running back for the 2018 sea...
-
Tight end sleepers, breakouts, busts
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some updated sleepers, breakouts and busts at tight end for the 2018...
-
Jamey's WR sleepers, breakouts, busts
Jamey Eisenberg updates his sleepers, breakouts and busts at wide receiver for the 2018 se...