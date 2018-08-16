Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Sprinting on side field

Baldwin (knee) ran sprints on a side field during Thursday's practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic Seattle reports.

Since the Seahawks took the field for training camp July 26, Baldwin has been a non-participant. First, he was wearing a protective sleeve on his left leg on the sideline. By the end of last month, the injury had been clarified as a sore knee, which likely will force absences throughout the preseason slate. Coach Pete Carroll has nonetheless said Baldwin will be ready by Week 1, and sprinting in mid-August would seem to indicate the wideout is on the right path.

