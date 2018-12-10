Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Status in jeopardy for Monday

The Seahawks continue to view Baldwin (groin) as a game-time decision for Monday's contest against the Vikings, but there remains real concern that he won't be available, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. ""I wouldn't think so, but you never know with Doug," a source told Schefter, when asked if Baldwin would play. "I'm sure he will try."

After failing to practice in any capacity Thursday through Saturday, Baldwin doesn't seem to be trending in the right direction for the Week 14 contest. Fantasy managers intending to use Baldwin in lineups probably won't be left with many options at their disposal at this point, but David Moore and Jaron Brown would be the most likely beneficiaries of added snaps and targets in the event Seattle's top wideout sits out. More clues with regard to Baldwin's status should come later in the day, as the receiver will presumably go through a pregame workout at some point before Seattle releases its inactive list at approximately 6:45 p.m. EST.