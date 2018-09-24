Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Status still in limbo

Coach Pete Carroll didn't elaborate on whether Baldwin (knee) has a chance to play Sunday at Arizona, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

After picking up a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his right knee in the regular-season opener, Baldwin was given a prognosis of "a couple weeks" from Carroll. With two weeks behind him, Baldwin could be a candidate to return Week 4, assuming his rehab is going as planned. On Monday, Carroll told Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic that the Seahawks will have more information on Baldwin later this week, intimating he has a chance to practice in the near future.