Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Status still in limbo
Coach Pete Carroll didn't elaborate on whether Baldwin (knee) has a chance to play Sunday at Arizona, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
After picking up a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his right knee in the regular-season opener, Baldwin was given a prognosis of "a couple weeks" from Carroll. With two weeks behind him, Baldwin could be a candidate to return Week 4, assuming his rehab is going as planned. On Monday, Carroll told Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic that the Seahawks will have more information on Baldwin later this week, intimating he has a chance to practice in the near future.
More News
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Not playing Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Unlikely to play Week 3•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Ruled out for Week 2•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Could miss 'a couple weeks'•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Diagnosed with Grade 2 sprain•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Doesn't have clear timetable•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Believe It or Not
Week 3 was a crazy one, Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe and what you shou...
-
Week 3 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Week 3, with a sneak peek at the...
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...