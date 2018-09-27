Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Still limited Thursday
Baldwin (knee) remained limited at Thursday's practice, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Given "a chance to play this week" by coach Pete Carroll on Wednesday, Baldwin himself is hopeful that a return is in the offing Sunday at Arizona, per Henderson. Baldwin would ease concerns about his availability with a full practice Friday, but his healing right knee may not cooperate. Ultimately, the final injury report of the week will list whether he has a chance to play for the first time since the regular-season opener.
