Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Still on track for Week 1

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll reiterated Tuesday that he expects Baldwin (knee) to be ready for Week 1 against Denver, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Baldwin aggravated a sore knee at the beginning of training camp and now seems destined to miss the rest of camp and probably all of the preseason. The Seahawks have declined to elaborate on the exact nature of his injury, but they have been adamant about Baldwin making it back in time for Week 1. Despite the optimism coming out of Seattle, this situation will need to be carefully monitored throughout August and into September. Tyler Lockett and Jaron Brown are the leading candidates to take on more targets if Baldwin ends up missing time during the regular season or simply isn't the best version of himself.